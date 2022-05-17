Sweden’s Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson and Moderate Party’s leader Ulf Kristersson give a news conference in Stockholm on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Ukraine war
Ukraine war: once neutral Sweden seeks to join Nato in historic shift

  • Russia’s invasion has prompted the Nordic nation to end over two centuries of military non-alignment
  • Sweden’s PM warned that the country would be in a ‘vulnerable position’ during the application period, urging citizens to brace themselves for Moscow’s response

Associated Press

Updated: 1:59am, 17 May, 2022

