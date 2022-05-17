A member of pro-Russian troops in Ukraine stands guard next to a combat vehicle, with the symbol “Z” seen on its side, before the evacuation of wounded Ukrainian soldiers from the besieged Azovstal steel mill in Mariupol on Monday. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine ends mission to defend Mariupol’s Azovstal steel plant
- Over 260 injured servicemen have been evacuated, as efforts to evacuate the remaining defenders continue
- The destruction in Mariupol has become a symbol both of Ukraine’s resistance and of Russia’s willingness to devastate cities that hold out
