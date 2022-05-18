Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky is seen on a screen as he delivers a video address at the 75th Cannes Film Festival opening ceremony on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky is seen on a screen as he delivers a video address at the 75th Cannes Film Festival opening ceremony on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine war
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky gives surprise speech at Cannes

  • ‘Will cinema keep quiet, or will it speak up?’ the leader asks in a pre-recorded video at the film festival’s opening
  • Zelensky referred to the power of movies during World War II, including the 1940 Charlie Chaplin film The Great Dictator, which mocked Adolf Hitler

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 4:10am, 18 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky is seen on a screen as he delivers a video address at the 75th Cannes Film Festival opening ceremony on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky is seen on a screen as he delivers a video address at the 75th Cannes Film Festival opening ceremony on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE