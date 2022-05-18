Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky is seen on a screen as he delivers a video address at the 75th Cannes Film Festival opening ceremony on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky gives surprise speech at Cannes
- ‘Will cinema keep quiet, or will it speak up?’ the leader asks in a pre-recorded video at the film festival’s opening
- Zelensky referred to the power of movies during World War II, including the 1940 Charlie Chaplin film The Great Dictator, which mocked Adolf Hitler
