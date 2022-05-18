Russian soldier Vadim Shishimarin, 21, pleaded guilty to war crimes. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine war: Russian soldier pleads guilty to killing civilian at first war crimes trial in Kyiv
- Asked in court if he was guilty of the allegations, including war crimes and premeditated murder, 21-year-old sergeant Vadim Shishimarin responded ‘yes’
- He is accused of killing a man on a bicycle in Ukraine on February 28. ‘I was ordered to shoot, I shot him once. He fell and we continued our journey’, he said
