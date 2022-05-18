Flags of Spain and the European Union fly outside the Spanish embassy in Moscow. Photo: AFP
Ukraine: Russia expels 85 diplomats from France, Spain and Italy in ‘hostile act’
- French deplored the move, Spanish said decision not based on reciprocity, Italian PM called it ‘hostile act’ and that diplomatic channels must not be interrupted
- European nations have thrown out more than 300 Russians since the February 24 invasion, often accusing Russian diplomats of spying, which Moscow has denied
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Flags of Spain and the European Union fly outside the Spanish embassy in Moscow. Photo: AFP