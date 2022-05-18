Flags of Spain and the European Union fly outside the Spanish embassy in Moscow. Photo: AFP
Ukraine war
Ukraine: Russia expels 85 diplomats from France, Spain and Italy in ‘hostile act’

  • French deplored the move, Spanish said decision not based on reciprocity, Italian PM called it ‘hostile act’ and that diplomatic channels must not be interrupted
  • European nations have thrown out more than 300 Russians since the February 24 invasion, often accusing Russian diplomats of spying, which Moscow has denied

Reuters
Updated: 11:36pm, 18 May, 2022

