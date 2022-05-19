Employees raise the stars and stripes on the flagpole outside the US embassy in Kyiv on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Ukraine war: US reopens Kyiv embassy after closure forced by Russian aggression
- The return of US diplomats to the capital comes weeks after Moscow failed to seize control of the area and shifted its focus to the east and south of the country
- There will be added security measures to increase the safety of personnel, says US Secretary of State Antony Blinken
