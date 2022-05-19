Russian footage from four years ago shows the launch of what President Vladimir Putin says is a new intercontinental cruise missile. The leader in 2018 unveiled a range of next-generation arms, including an ICBM, underwater nuclear drones, a supersonic weapon and a laser weapon. Photo: RU-RTR Russian Television via AP
Russia uses secret laser weapons in Ukraine in counter to Western arms
- Senior official Yury Borisov said a new-generation ‘Zadira’ device that can burn up targets is already being used in Moscow’s military operation
- Ukraine’s President Zelensky mocked the ‘wonder weapons’, comparing them to propaganda from Nazi Germany as it faced defeat in World War II
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Russian footage from four years ago shows the launch of what President Vladimir Putin says is a new intercontinental cruise missile. The leader in 2018 unveiled a range of next-generation arms, including an ICBM, underwater nuclear drones, a supersonic weapon and a laser weapon. Photo: RU-RTR Russian Television via AP