Russian footage from four years ago shows the launch of what President Vladimir Putin says is a new intercontinental cruise missile. The leader in 2018 unveiled a range of next-generation arms, including an ICBM, underwater nuclear drones, a supersonic weapon and a laser weapon. Photo: RU-RTR Russian Television via AP
Ukraine war
Russia uses secret laser weapons in Ukraine in counter to Western arms

  • Senior official Yury Borisov said a new-generation ‘Zadira’ device that can burn up targets is already being used in Moscow’s military operation
  • Ukraine’s President Zelensky mocked the ‘wonder weapons’, comparing them to propaganda from Nazi Germany as it faced defeat in World War II

Reuters
Updated: 6:30am, 19 May, 2022

