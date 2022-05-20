The US Navy Arleigh-Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur launches a Harpoon surface-to-surface missile during an exercise in May 2019. Photo: US Navy via Reuters
US aims to arm Ukraine with advanced anti-ship missiles to fight Russia
- Boeing’s Harpoon and Kongsberg and Raytheon’s Naval Strike Missile are being considered, amid concerns the move would intensify the conflict
- Kyiv is hoping for weapons that will help it defeat Moscow’s naval blockade, allowing the restart of grain shipments worldwide
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
The US Navy Arleigh-Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur launches a Harpoon surface-to-surface missile during an exercise in May 2019. Photo: US Navy via Reuters