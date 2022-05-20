A Ukrainian territory defence soldier walks past the ruins of a building hit by shelling in the separatist region of Donbas. Photo: dpa
Ukraine
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Ukraine war: Zelensky says Donbas ‘destroyed’ and is now ‘hell’; Russian strikes kill 13 civilians

  • Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Friday that Moscow was nearing full control of the separatist region of Luhansk in eastern Ukraine
  • British military intelligence said on Friday that Russia is likely to further reinforce its operations in Donbas once it finally secures the southern port city of Mariupol

Reuters

Updated: 6:31pm, 20 May, 2022

