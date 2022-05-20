A Ukrainian territory defence soldier walks past the ruins of a building hit by shelling in the separatist region of Donbas. Photo: dpa
Ukraine war: Zelensky says Donbas ‘destroyed’ and is now ‘hell’; Russian strikes kill 13 civilians
- Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Friday that Moscow was nearing full control of the separatist region of Luhansk in eastern Ukraine
- British military intelligence said on Friday that Russia is likely to further reinforce its operations in Donbas once it finally secures the southern port city of Mariupol
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
A Ukrainian territory defence soldier walks past the ruins of a building hit by shelling in the separatist region of Donbas. Photo: dpa