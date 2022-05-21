Service members of the Ukrainian armed forces, who surrendered at the besieged Azovstal steel mill in Mariupol, sit in a bus upon their arrival under escort of the pro-Russian military in the settlement of Olenivka in the Donetsk region, Ukraine on Friday. Photo: Reuters
Russia claims to have taken full control of Ukraine’s Mariupol
- The capture of the strategic port city after a nearly three-month siege would be Moscow’s biggest victory yet in the war
- Russia’s defence ministry says a total of 2,439 Ukrainian fighters who had been holed up at the embattled Azovstal steelworks had surrendered since Monday
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Service members of the Ukrainian armed forces, who surrendered at the besieged Azovstal steel mill in Mariupol, sit in a bus upon their arrival under escort of the pro-Russian military in the settlement of Olenivka in the Donetsk region, Ukraine on Friday. Photo: Reuters