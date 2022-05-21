Service members of the Ukrainian armed forces, who surrendered at the besieged Azovstal steel mill in Mariupol, sit in a bus upon their arrival under escort of the pro-Russian military in the settlement of Olenivka in the Donetsk region, Ukraine on Friday. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine war
Russia claims to have taken full control of Ukraine’s Mariupol

  • The capture of the strategic port city after a nearly three-month siege would be Moscow’s biggest victory yet in the war
  • Russia’s defence ministry says a total of 2,439 Ukrainian fighters who had been holed up at the embattled Azovstal steelworks had surrendered since Monday

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 5:50am, 21 May, 2022

