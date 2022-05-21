Workers set up the wreckage of a destroyed Russian tank at Mikhailovsaya Square in downtown Kyiv, Ukraine on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Struggling in Ukraine, Russia paves way to sign up over-40s for army
- The State Duma’s website says the move will enable the military to utilise the skills of older professionals, but analysts say Moscow is running low on manpower
- Currently, only Russians aged 18-40 and foreigners aged 18-30 can enter into a first contract with the armed forces
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Workers set up the wreckage of a destroyed Russian tank at Mikhailovsaya Square in downtown Kyiv, Ukraine on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE