Workers set up the wreckage of a destroyed Russian tank at Mikhailovsaya Square in downtown Kyiv, Ukraine on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Workers set up the wreckage of a destroyed Russian tank at Mikhailovsaya Square in downtown Kyiv, Ukraine on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Ukraine war
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Struggling in Ukraine, Russia paves way to sign up over-40s for army

  • The State Duma’s website says the move will enable the military to utilise the skills of older professionals, but analysts say Moscow is running low on manpower
  • Currently, only Russians aged 18-40 and foreigners aged 18-30 can enter into a first contract with the armed forces

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 7:59am, 21 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Workers set up the wreckage of a destroyed Russian tank at Mikhailovsaya Square in downtown Kyiv, Ukraine on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Workers set up the wreckage of a destroyed Russian tank at Mikhailovsaya Square in downtown Kyiv, Ukraine on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE