Ukrainian servicemen leave the besieged Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE/Russian Defence Ministry Handout
Explainer |
Who were Mariupol’s last defenders?
- Ukrainian forces were a mix of seasoned soldiers, border guards, a controversial national guard regiment and volunteers who took up arms just before the invasion
- Russia’s Defence Ministry said a total of 2,439 Ukrainian fighters from the steelworks had surrendered since Monday
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Ukrainian servicemen leave the besieged Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE/Russian Defence Ministry Handout