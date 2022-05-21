US President Joe Biden delivers a speech during the state dinner hosted by South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol in Seoul on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE/Pool
Ukraine war: Biden signs US$40 billion bill for Ukraine assistance during Asia trip
- US$20 billion will be for military assistance, along with US$8 billion in general economic support, and US$5 billion to address global food shortages
- Biden signed the measure during a commercial flight to Seoul during his current trip to Asia
