Russian servicemen frisk Ukrainian servicemen as they are being evacuated from the besieged Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, Ukraine. Photo: Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP
Ukraine war: fate of 2,500 POWs from Mariupol steel plant stirs concern
- Russia is claiming to have taken prisoner nearly 2,500 Ukrainian fighters from the besieged Mariupol steel plant
- Seizure of Azovstal iron and steel works gives Russian President Vladimir Putin a badly wanted victory in the war he began nearly three months ago
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Russian servicemen frisk Ukrainian servicemen as they are being evacuated from the besieged Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, Ukraine. Photo: Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP