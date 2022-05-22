Ukrainian servicemen assist their comrades not far from the frontline in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas. Photo: AFP
Ukraine rules out ceasefire as fighting intensifies in Donbas
- Poland’s Andrzej Duda, the first foreign leader to address Ukrainian lawmakers in person since the war said ‘only Ukraine has the right to decide its future’
- Ukraine’s parliament also extended martial law and general mobilisation for an additional 90 days, until August 23, a day before it celebrates Independence
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Ukrainian servicemen assist their comrades not far from the frontline in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas. Photo: AFP