Russian soldier Vadim Shishimarin, 21, listens to his translator on Monday during the first war crimes trial held in Ukraine since Russia’s invasion began. Photo: AP
Ukraine war: Russian soldier who killed civilian sentenced to life in war crimes trial
- Vadim Shishimarin, a 21-year-old tank commander from Siberia, pleaded guilty to shooting the 62-year-old man but said he was acting on orders
- Meanwhile, President Zelensky tells World Economic Forum in Davos that world cannot be ruled by ‘brute force’ and all trade with Russia should end
