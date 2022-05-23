A closed Starbucks coffee shop in Moscow in March. On Monday the firm said it would cease operations in Russia. Photo: AFP
Starbucks to quit Russia, shutting 130 stores
- The coffee giant, in Russia since 2007, will pay its almost 2000 Russian employees for six months and help them find new workplaces
- Starbucks previously said it would keep stores open but donate profits to humanitarian causes in Ukraine, before temporarily closing doors; plan to fully close follows McDonald’s exit from the Russian market last week
