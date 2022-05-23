A closed Starbucks coffee shop in Moscow in March. On Monday the firm said it would cease operations in Russia. Photo: AFP
A closed Starbucks coffee shop in Moscow in March. On Monday the firm said it would cease operations in Russia. Photo: AFP
Ukraine
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Starbucks to quit Russia, shutting 130 stores

  • The coffee giant, in Russia since 2007, will pay its almost 2000 Russian employees for six months and help them find new workplaces
  • Starbucks previously said it would keep stores open but donate profits to humanitarian causes in Ukraine, before temporarily closing doors; plan to fully close follows McDonald’s exit from the Russian market last week

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 11:52pm, 23 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A closed Starbucks coffee shop in Moscow in March. On Monday the firm said it would cease operations in Russia. Photo: AFP
A closed Starbucks coffee shop in Moscow in March. On Monday the firm said it would cease operations in Russia. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE