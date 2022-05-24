Cars pass by destroyed Russian tanks in the village of Dmytrivka, close to Kyiv, Ukraine on Monday. Photo: APy
Ukraine war
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Russian diplomat quits over Ukraine war: ‘Told to keep my mouth shut’

  • Boris Bondarev, who worked at the country’s mission at the UN in Geneva, says he can no longer share in this ‘bloody, witless and absolutely needless ignominy’
  • He says he raised his concerns about Moscow’s invasion several times, but was told to remain silent to ‘avoid ramifications’

Reuters
Updated: 1:00am, 24 May, 2022

