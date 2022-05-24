Cars pass by destroyed Russian tanks in the village of Dmytrivka, close to Kyiv, Ukraine on Monday. Photo: APy
Russian diplomat quits over Ukraine war: ‘Told to keep my mouth shut’
- Boris Bondarev, who worked at the country’s mission at the UN in Geneva, says he can no longer share in this ‘bloody, witless and absolutely needless ignominy’
- He says he raised his concerns about Moscow’s invasion several times, but was told to remain silent to ‘avoid ramifications’
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Cars pass by destroyed Russian tanks in the village of Dmytrivka, close to Kyiv, Ukraine on Monday. Photo: APy