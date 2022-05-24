A Ukrainian serviceman looks at a self-propelled howitzer on a road in Kharkiv region on May 17. Photo: AFP
20 countries offer new arms for Ukraine, including missiles and helicopters
- A group of nearly four dozens and organisations seeking to aid Kyiv was briefed by Ukraine Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov
- In addition to artillery ammunition, coastal defence systems and armoured vehicles, donors are also offering training for Ukraine’s military
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
A Ukrainian serviceman looks at a self-propelled howitzer on a road in Kharkiv region on May 17. Photo: AFP