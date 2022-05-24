A Ukrainian serviceman looks at a self-propelled howitzer on a road in Kharkiv region on May 17. Photo: AFP
Ukraine war
20 countries offer new arms for Ukraine, including missiles and helicopters

  • A group of nearly four dozens and organisations seeking to aid Kyiv was briefed by Ukraine Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov
  • In addition to artillery ammunition, coastal defence systems and armoured vehicles, donors are also offering training for Ukraine’s military

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 7:14am, 24 May, 2022

