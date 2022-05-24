A burning building after Russian bombing in eastern Ukraine’s Lugansk. Photo: AFP
Ukraine: Russia intensifies Donbas offensive as war enters fourth month
- Russia sent thousands of troops to capture the entire region, area under massive attack, governor of Lugansk said, warning residents it’s too late to evacuate
- Tens of thousands of lives would have been saved if Kyiv had received ‘100 per cent of our needs at once back in February’, when Russia invaded, Zelensky said
