A screen grab from video footage released by Ukraine’s military shows a kamikaze or suicide drone neutralising a Russian tank. Photo: Ukraine special operations forces via Facebook
A screen grab from video footage released by Ukraine’s military shows a kamikaze or suicide drone neutralising a Russian tank. Photo: Ukraine special operations forces via Facebook
Ukraine war
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Ukraine releases video said to show kamikaze drone taking out Russian tank

  • The country’s special operations forces released footage showing the device barrelling towards an armoured vehicle
  • Switchblade drones are loitering munitions packed full of explosives that are among the lethal aid items given by the US to Ukraine

Business Insider
Business Insider

Updated: 3:33am, 25 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A screen grab from video footage released by Ukraine’s military shows a kamikaze or suicide drone neutralising a Russian tank. Photo: Ukraine special operations forces via Facebook
A screen grab from video footage released by Ukraine’s military shows a kamikaze or suicide drone neutralising a Russian tank. Photo: Ukraine special operations forces via Facebook
READ FULL ARTICLE