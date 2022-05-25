A screen grab from video footage released by Ukraine’s military shows a kamikaze or suicide drone neutralising a Russian tank. Photo: Ukraine special operations forces via Facebook
Ukraine releases video said to show kamikaze drone taking out Russian tank
- The country’s special operations forces released footage showing the device barrelling towards an armoured vehicle
- Switchblade drones are loitering munitions packed full of explosives that are among the lethal aid items given by the US to Ukraine
