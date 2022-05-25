Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow in April. Photo: Sputnik via TNS
Ukraine war: US closing key avenue for Russian debt payment, bringing Moscow to edge of default
- The US Treasury Department says it does not plan to renew a licence that allows Russia to pay international investors through American banks
- Russia has not defaulted on its international debts since the 1917 Bolshevik Revolution, which led to the creation of the Soviet Union
