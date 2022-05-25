Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow in April. Photo: Sputnik via TNS
Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow in April. Photo: Sputnik via TNS
Ukraine war
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Ukraine war: US closing key avenue for Russian debt payment, bringing Moscow to edge of default

  • The US Treasury Department says it does not plan to renew a licence that allows Russia to pay international investors through American banks
  • Russia has not defaulted on its international debts since the 1917 Bolshevik Revolution, which led to the creation of the Soviet Union

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 4:57am, 25 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow in April. Photo: Sputnik via TNS
Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow in April. Photo: Sputnik via TNS
READ FULL ARTICLE