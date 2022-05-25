Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree simplifying the procedure to fast-track passports for residents of southern Ukraine who wish to ‘join the big family of Russia’. Photo: AP
Vladimir Putin fast-tracks passports for residents of southern Ukraine who wish to ‘join the big family of Russia’
- ‘The simplified system will allow all of us to clearly see that Russia is here not just for a long time but forever,’ Moscow-appointed leader of Kherson said
- But Kyiv said Moscow’s plan to make it easier for Ukrainians to receive Russian citizenship is ‘criminal’ behaviour that violates international law
