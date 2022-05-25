Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree simplifying the procedure to fast-track passports for residents of southern Ukraine who wish to ‘join the big family of Russia’. Photo: AP
Ukraine war
Vladimir Putin fast-tracks passports for residents of southern Ukraine who wish to ‘join the big family of Russia’

  • ‘The simplified system will allow all of us to clearly see that Russia is here not just for a long time but forever,’ Moscow-appointed leader of Kherson said
  • But Kyiv said Moscow’s plan to make it easier for Ukrainians to receive Russian citizenship is ‘criminal’ behaviour that violates international law

Associated Press

Updated: 12:47am, 26 May, 2022

