An injured bomb blast victim rests inside a hospital in Mazar-i-Sharif on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Four bombs kill at least 11 in Afghanistan
- A mosque in Kabul and three minibuses in the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif were targeted in attacks that have not been claimed by any group so far
- Several deadly bombings had rocked the country during the holy month of Ramadan
