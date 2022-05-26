An injured bomb blast victim rests inside a hospital in Mazar-i-Sharif on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
An injured bomb blast victim rests inside a hospital in Mazar-i-Sharif on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Four bombs kill at least 11 in Afghanistan

  • A mosque in Kabul and three minibuses in the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif were targeted in attacks that have not been claimed by any group so far
  • Several deadly bombings had rocked the country during the holy month of Ramadan

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 2:28am, 26 May, 2022

