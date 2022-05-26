Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) meets with Russian servicemen Yuzbeg Kazitov (L) and Ivan Petruk (2-L), who were wounded during the Russian ‘special military operation’ in Ukraine, as he visits the Central Military Clinical Hospital in Moscow, Russia. Photo: EPA-EFFE
Ukraine war
Russia’s Putin visits ‘hero’ soldiers wounded in Ukraine

  • Event was the Russian leader’s first publicly known visit with soldiers fighting in Ukraine since he launched the war
  • The president also asked doctors if they had everything they needed, receiving an affirmative answer

Agence France-Presse

Updated: 12:30pm, 26 May, 2022

