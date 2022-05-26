Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) meets with Russian servicemen Yuzbeg Kazitov (L) and Ivan Petruk (2-L), who were wounded during the Russian ‘special military operation’ in Ukraine, as he visits the Central Military Clinical Hospital in Moscow, Russia. Photo: EPA-EFFE
Russia’s Putin visits ‘hero’ soldiers wounded in Ukraine
- Event was the Russian leader’s first publicly known visit with soldiers fighting in Ukraine since he launched the war
- The president also asked doctors if they had everything they needed, receiving an affirmative answer
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) meets with Russian servicemen Yuzbeg Kazitov (L) and Ivan Petruk (2-L), who were wounded during the Russian ‘special military operation’ in Ukraine, as he visits the Central Military Clinical Hospital in Moscow, Russia. Photo: EPA-EFFE