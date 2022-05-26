Azovstal Iron and Steel Works during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine’s richest man to sue Russia for billions of dollars in losses
- Rinat Akhmetov owns the Azovstal steelworks and The Illich Steel and Iron Works, which suffered heavy damage from Russian bombing and shelling
- The steel magnate, who has remained in Ukraine since the war, said he would ‘demand proper compensation for all losses and lost business’
