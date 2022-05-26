Azovstal Iron and Steel Works during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol. Photo: Reuters
Azovstal Iron and Steel Works during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine war
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Ukraine’s richest man to sue Russia for billions of dollars in losses

  • Rinat Akhmetov owns the Azovstal steelworks and The Illich Steel and Iron Works, which suffered heavy damage from Russian bombing and shelling
  • The steel magnate, who has remained in Ukraine since the war, said he would ‘demand proper compensation for all losses and lost business’

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 11:44pm, 26 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Azovstal Iron and Steel Works during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol. Photo: Reuters
Azovstal Iron and Steel Works during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE