A checkpoint in Lyman, eastern Ukraine; the region has been captured according to pro-Russian separatists. Photo: AP
Ukraine: Russia captures Lyman in the east – battle could prove decisive
- The important battlefield town, site of a key railway hub, has been a major front line as Russian forces press down from the North
- After being driven back from Kyiv and Kharkiv, Russian forces are staging their strongest advance in weeks in the eastern Donbas region
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
A checkpoint in Lyman, eastern Ukraine; the region has been captured according to pro-Russian separatists. Photo: AP