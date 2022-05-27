A checkpoint in Lyman, eastern Ukraine; the region has been captured according to pro-Russian separatists. Photo: AP
Ukraine war
Ukraine: Russia captures Lyman in the east – battle could prove decisive

  • The important battlefield town, site of a key railway hub, has been a major front line as Russian forces press down from the North
  • After being driven back from Kyiv and Kharkiv, Russian forces are staging their strongest advance in weeks in the eastern Donbas region

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 6:18pm, 27 May, 2022

