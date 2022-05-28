Ppro-Russian troops in Luhansk region fire a leaflet shell from a self-propelled howitzer to disperse information materials in the direction of Sievierodonetsk on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine troops may retreat from eastern region as Russia advances
- A withdrawal could be needed to avoid capture by Moscow’s forces, which have entered Sievierodonetsk, the largest Donbas city still held by Ukraine
- A Ukrainian pullback could bring Putin closer to his goal of capturing the Luhansk and Donetsk regions in full
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Ppro-Russian troops in Luhansk region fire a leaflet shell from a self-propelled howitzer to disperse information materials in the direction of Sievierodonetsk on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters