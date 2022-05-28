Ppro-Russian troops in Luhansk region fire a leaflet shell from a self-propelled howitzer to disperse information materials in the direction of Sievierodonetsk on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine war
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Ukraine troops may retreat from eastern region as Russia advances

  • A withdrawal could be needed to avoid capture by Moscow’s forces, which have entered Sievierodonetsk, the largest Donbas city still held by Ukraine
  • A Ukrainian pullback could bring Putin closer to his goal of capturing the Luhansk and Donetsk regions in full

Reuters

Updated: 5:45am, 28 May, 2022

