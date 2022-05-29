Ukrainian servicemen in Donetsk region, Ukraine on May 28. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine war: Russia takes small cities, aims to seize all of the contested Donbas region
- A Russian defence ministry spokesman said the city of Lyman had been ‘completely liberated’ by Russian soldiers and Kremlin-backed separatists
- Russian President Vladimir Putin insisted on Saturday that European nations halt sanctions on his country and weapons shipments to Ukraine
