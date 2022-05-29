A protestor holds up a placard during a demonstration in Serbia on Saturday against Russia’s three-month-long invasion of Ukraine. Photo: AFP
Ukraine
Ukraine: Putin urged by EU leaders to hold ‘direct serious negotiations’ with Zelensky

  • German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron had 80-minute conversation with Russian president, demanded ceasefire
  • Putin blamed the West’s sanctions for global grain supply issues and warned that giving more weapons to Ukraine is ‘dangerous’

Agence France-Presse

Updated: 6:45pm, 29 May, 2022

