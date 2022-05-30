Ukrainian troops fight back the Russians one street at a time in a ‘completely ruined’ key city. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine: Troops fight back Russians one street at a time in ‘completely ruined’ key city
- ‘The number of victims is rising every hour, but we are unable to count the dead and the wounded amid the street fighting,’ mayor said
- The battle is a race against time for the Kremlin, which wants to capture the Donbas region before more Western arms arrive to bolster Ukraine’s defences
