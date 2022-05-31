European Council President Charles Michel at the Europa building in Brussels, Belgium on Monday. Photo: AP
EU leaders reach compromise on partial embargo on Russian oil

  • The watered-down embargo covers only Russian oil brought in by sea, allowing a temporary exemption for imports delivered by pipeline
  • The EU gets about 40 per cent of its natural gas and 25 per cent of its oil from Russia

Associated Press
Updated: 8:25am, 31 May, 2022

