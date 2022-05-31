The Gaoqiao oil refinery in Shanghai, China, could get a lot more of Russia’s oil. Photo: AFP
Putin needs help from China and India on oil Europe does not want as EU set to ban 90% Russian imports
- In the most significant effort yet to punish Russia for its war in Ukraine, the European Union agrees to ban most Russian oil imports
- Russia’s flagship Urals crude – an oil brand popular in Europe – needs specific refineries to process it, which other Asian countries lack
