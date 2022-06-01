Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Ukrinform / DPA
Russian forces strike ‘nitric acid tank’ at chemical plant in Ukraine’s Severodonetsk
- Sergiy Gaiday, governor of Luhansk, warned residents: ‘Nitric acid is dangerous if inhaled, swallowed and in contact with skin. Do not come out of shelters’
- Pro-Moscow separatist authorities said the tank had ‘exploded’ on territory controlled by Ukrainian forces
