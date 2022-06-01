Russia cut off its gas supply to Denmark in the latest escalation over European energy amid the war in Ukraine. Photo: AFP
Russia cuts off natural gas supply to Denmark in escalation over European energy amid the war in Ukraine
- Moscow previously halted natural gas supplies to Finland, Poland and Bulgaria for refusing a demand to pay in roubles – tap now turned off to the Netherlands
- The situation underpins the need for the EU to become independent of Russian gas by accelerating the ‘buildout’ of renewable energy, Danish CEO said
Russia cut off its gas supply to Denmark in the latest escalation over European energy amid the war in Ukraine. Photo: AFP