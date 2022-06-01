Russia cut off its gas supply to Denmark in the latest escalation over European energy amid the war in Ukraine. Photo: AFP
Ukraine war
Russia cuts off natural gas supply to Denmark in escalation over European energy amid the war in Ukraine

  • Moscow previously halted natural gas supplies to Finland, Poland and Bulgaria for refusing a demand to pay in roubles – tap now turned off to the Netherlands
  • The situation underpins the need for the EU to become independent of Russian gas by accelerating the ‘buildout’ of renewable energy, Danish CEO said

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 8:27pm, 1 Jun, 2022

