Massive investment in renewable energy is needed, says UN chief. Photo: Shutterstock
UN chief concerned Ukraine war is overshadowing climate fight – calls for ‘massive investment’ in renewable energy
- Antonio Guterres says the scale of the conflict has ‘inevitably’ shifted the focus from other issues, including efforts to halt the global temperature rise
- ‘We need to make a … massive investment in renewable energy [with the] clear understanding that the dependence on fossil fuels is a suicidal one,’ he said
