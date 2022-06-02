A German army serviceman holds a man-portable air-defence system. Germany promises to send modern weapons to Ukraine. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine: Germany promises to send modern air defence system, radar tracker
- Pledge comes a day after the US committed to delivering HIMARS long-range artillery systems to Ukraine – though delays have earned Germany widespread criticism
- Berlin to deliver 4 MARS II rocket launchers possibly by the end of June, in coordination with US military, which will train Ukrainian soldiers to use them
