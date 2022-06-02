Football fans hold images of Ukraine’s President Zelensky during a football match between Scotland and Ukraine in Scotland on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Russia controls 20 per cent of Ukraine, 12 million people displaced: Zelensky
- Ukraine’s leader said that in 2014, Kremlin-backed separatists and Russian military controlled area size of Netherlands, but now oversaw territory ‘much greater’ than Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg combined
- He told Luxembourg lawmakers that an area more than twice that size is ‘polluted’ with mines and unexploded ordnance, and said 12 million Ukrainians have had to leave their homes – 5 million of them fleeing abroad
