A Rosneft oil rig is seen at the companys Vankor oil field in eastern Siberia in March 2007. Photo: AP
A Rosneft oil rig is seen at the companys Vankor oil field in eastern Siberia in March 2007. Photo: AP
Ukraine war
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Russia oil giant Rosneft picks Mandarin speaker to lead global trading as Ukraine war prompts pivot to Asia

  • Andrey Bogatenkov’s appointment as vice-president for commerce and logistics comes as the EU plans to ban most imports of Russian crude and oil products
  • The former head of Rosneft Singapore previously talked about the importance of knowing the language to establish dialogue with Chinese partners

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 2:00am, 3 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A Rosneft oil rig is seen at the companys Vankor oil field in eastern Siberia in March 2007. Photo: AP
A Rosneft oil rig is seen at the companys Vankor oil field in eastern Siberia in March 2007. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE