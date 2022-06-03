A Rosneft oil rig is seen at the companys Vankor oil field in eastern Siberia in March 2007. Photo: AP
Russia oil giant Rosneft picks Mandarin speaker to lead global trading as Ukraine war prompts pivot to Asia
- Andrey Bogatenkov’s appointment as vice-president for commerce and logistics comes as the EU plans to ban most imports of Russian crude and oil products
- The former head of Rosneft Singapore previously talked about the importance of knowing the language to establish dialogue with Chinese partners
