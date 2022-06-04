Russian President Vladimir Putin gives an interview to Rossiya-1 TV channel in Sochi, Russia on Friday. Photo: Sputnik/Kremlin via Reuters
Russia’s Vladimir Putin says ‘no problem’ to export grain from Ukraine, amid food crisis fears
- The president accused the West of ‘bluster’ by claiming Moscow was blocking shipments, saying it could be done via ports now under Russian control
- Putin also pushed for exports via Belarus, on condition that Western sanctions against his ally be lifted
Russian President Vladimir Putin gives an interview to Rossiya-1 TV channel in Sochi, Russia on Friday. Photo: Sputnik/Kremlin via Reuters