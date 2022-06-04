Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks from Kyiv on Friday. Photo: Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP
Ukraine war
Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky vows victory on 100th day of Russian invasion

  • Putin made a ‘historic and fundamental error’ in starting the war, France’s Macron declares, but warns the Russian leader must not be ‘humiliated’
  • However, a Kremlin spokesman said ‘certain results have been achieved’, pointing to the ‘liberation’ of some areas from Kyiv’s control

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 5:33am, 4 Jun, 2022

