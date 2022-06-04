Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks from Kyiv on Friday. Photo: Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP
Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky vows victory on 100th day of Russian invasion
- Putin made a ‘historic and fundamental error’ in starting the war, France’s Macron declares, but warns the Russian leader must not be ‘humiliated’
- However, a Kremlin spokesman said ‘certain results have been achieved’, pointing to the ‘liberation’ of some areas from Kyiv’s control
