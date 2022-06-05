Russian businessman Dmitry Kovtun in 2006. Photo: Reuters
Russian accused of Alexander Litvinenko polonium poisoning dies of coronavirus

  • The businessman died of a coronavirus infection at the age of 57, the Russian state news agency TASS reported on Saturday
  • Kovtun allegedly killed Litvinenko with the radioactive poison polonium in 2006. Andrey Lugovoy, also a suspect and a member of Russia’s parliament, confirmed the death

