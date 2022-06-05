Members of a foreign volunteers unit which fights in the Ukrainian army take positions in Sievierodonetsk, Luhansk, Ukraine on June 2. Photo: Reuters
Members of a foreign volunteers unit which fights in the Ukrainian army take positions in Sievierodonetsk, Luhansk, Ukraine on June 2. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine war
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Ukraine says it has recaptured a swathe of the battlefield city of Sievierodonetsk

  • The Ukrainian claim could not be independently verified, and Moscow said its own forces were making gains there
  • It was the first time Kyiv has claimed to have launched a big counter-attack in Sievierodonetsk after days of yielding ground there

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 3:49am, 5 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Members of a foreign volunteers unit which fights in the Ukrainian army take positions in Sievierodonetsk, Luhansk, Ukraine on June 2. Photo: Reuters
Members of a foreign volunteers unit which fights in the Ukrainian army take positions in Sievierodonetsk, Luhansk, Ukraine on June 2. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE