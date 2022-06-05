Members of a foreign volunteers unit which fights in the Ukrainian army take positions in Sievierodonetsk, Luhansk, Ukraine on June 2. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine says it has recaptured a swathe of the battlefield city of Sievierodonetsk
- The Ukrainian claim could not be independently verified, and Moscow said its own forces were making gains there
- It was the first time Kyiv has claimed to have launched a big counter-attack in Sievierodonetsk after days of yielding ground there
