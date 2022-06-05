M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) that the US is sending to Ukraine. Photo: AFP
Russia hits Kyiv with missiles; Putin warns West about supplies
- Moscow took aim with air strikes in Kyiv that it said destroyed tanks donated from abroad, and President Vladimir Putin threatened military escalation
- Putin made the comments after the US announced it would supply Ukraine with Himars multiple launch rockets
