Smoke and dirt rise in the city of Severodonetsk during fighting between Ukrainian and Russian troops in the Donbas region. Photo: AFP
Ukraine claims regained ground from Russia in Sievierodonetsk
- Sievierodonetsk – the largest city still in Ukrainian hands in the Luhansk region of the Donbas region – has been a focal point in recent weeks
- Russian President Vladimir Putin warned on Sunday that Moscow will hit new targets if the West supplies Ukraine with long-range missiles
