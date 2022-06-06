Smoke and dirt rise in the city of Severodonetsk during fighting between Ukrainian and Russian troops in the Donbas region. Photo: AFP
Ukraine
Ukraine claims regained ground from Russia in Sievierodonetsk

  • Sievierodonetsk – the largest city still in Ukrainian hands in the Luhansk region of the Donbas region – has been a focal point in recent weeks
  • Russian President Vladimir Putin warned on Sunday that Moscow will hit new targets if the West supplies Ukraine with long-range missiles

Agencies

Updated: 8:50am, 6 Jun, 2022

