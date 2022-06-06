A Ukrainian fighter at the Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol before the city finally fell to the Russians last month. Photo: Handout via AFP
A Ukrainian fighter at the Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol before the city finally fell to the Russians last month. Photo: Handout via AFP
Ukraine
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Ukraine recovers steel plant siege bodies from last-ditch stand in Mariupol

  • Russia has begun to turn over bodies of Ukrainian fighters killed at the Azovstal steelworks, site of last-ditch stand in city which finally fell in May
  • DNA testing taking place to identify remains of defenders, hailed as heroes by President Zelensky; it’s not clear how many deceased – thought to be part of a swap of troops’ bodies with Russia – remain at plant

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 11:57pm, 6 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A Ukrainian fighter at the Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol before the city finally fell to the Russians last month. Photo: Handout via AFP
A Ukrainian fighter at the Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol before the city finally fell to the Russians last month. Photo: Handout via AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE