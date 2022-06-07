Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich applauds ahead of the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and West Ham United at Stamford Bridge in London in August 2016. Photo: AFP
Ukraine war
Ukraine war: US orders two Roman Abramovich jets seized over Russia sanctions

  • The Justice Department says the oligarch’s aircraft – valued at US$400 million – were flown into Russian territory in violation of US export controls
  • The Russian billionaire has already been forced to sell Chelsea Football Club in wake of Moscow’s invasion

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 4:30am, 7 Jun, 2022

