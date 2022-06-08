Ukrainian servicemen operate a tank near the frontline in Donetsk region on Monday. Photo: AP
Russia claims advances in Ukraine amid fierce fighting
- Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu says Moscow’s forces hold nearly all of Luhansk province, bringing it closer to fully capturing the Donbas region
- The region has borne the brunt of the Russian onslaught in recent weeks, as attention shifted there after a bungled attempt to storm Kyiv was abandoned
