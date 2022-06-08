Destroyed Russian tanks in Ukraine where Russian troops are struggling to get supplies. Photo: AFP
Destroyed Russian tanks in Ukraine where Russian troops are struggling to get supplies. Photo: AFP
Ukraine war
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Russian army base scrambling for Ukraine war supplies, locals and soldiers say

  • Moscow’s campaign has been slowed by problems with getting food, fuel and essential services to its troops, which are regrouping around Valuyki in the North
  • Rather than the swift victory the West says President Putin intended, he is now entrenched in a grinding conflict, inflicting a heavy death toll on his troops

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 11:21pm, 8 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Destroyed Russian tanks in Ukraine where Russian troops are struggling to get supplies. Photo: AFP
Destroyed Russian tanks in Ukraine where Russian troops are struggling to get supplies. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE