Britons Aiden Aslin, Shaun Pinner and Moroccan Brahim Saadoun in a courtroom cage at a location given as Donetsk, Ukraine. Photo: Reuters
Britons Aiden Aslin, Shaun Pinner and Moroccan Brahim Saadoun in a courtroom cage at a location given as Donetsk, Ukraine. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine war
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Ukraine: Death penalty issued to captured British, Moroccan fighters by Russian forces in Donbas

  • Britons Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner and Moroccan Brahim Saadoun, who were captured in April while fighting on the Ukrainian side, will appeal the decision
  • ‘They are entitled to combatant immunity and should not be prosecuted for participation in hostilities,’ UK officials said

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 10:35pm, 9 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Britons Aiden Aslin, Shaun Pinner and Moroccan Brahim Saadoun in a courtroom cage at a location given as Donetsk, Ukraine. Photo: Reuters
Britons Aiden Aslin, Shaun Pinner and Moroccan Brahim Saadoun in a courtroom cage at a location given as Donetsk, Ukraine. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE